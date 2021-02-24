Police reveal Gladstone’s worst intersections

Dawson Hwy and Drynan Dr was revealed as the number one worst intersection.

Gladstone’s worst intersection is under review after numerous complaints from the community.

Residents recently nominated the worst intersections in the region, and the Dawson Hwy and Drynan Dr intersection was listed as number one.

Calliope Road Policing Unit officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said he was not surprised about the notorious intersection at Calliope.

“I’ve been here for four years and I've been hearing about that intersection the whole time,” Mr English said.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said TMR would be coordinating a road safety audit of Drynan Dr through to Calliope State School this month.

It comes after numerous complaints were made about driver behaviour outside of Calliope State School.

Mr English said the Dawson Hwy, Don Young Dr and Kirkwood Rd intersection was also a high priority with authorities.

Senior Sergeant Shaune English.

Mr English said TMR, Police and Gladstone Regional Council regularly met to discuss ways to improve the safety of the intersection.

“We look at complaints that we have all received and then look at ways that we could fix it,” Mr English said.

“Unfortunately we don’t have a solution yet.

“I have seen a solution, I have seen some really beautiful drawings but the road isn’t big enough to justify a fly over or a four-lane road.

“It’s one of those things when if they design the road and corridor, they will have the plans for when the usage is high enough.”

Other intersections listed included school zones at Anne and Derby Sts and Carinya Dr and Harvey Rd.

“I can understand people saying they are a horrid intersections particularly if they are trying to get in and out of the school changeover,” he said.

“Most school zones clear up within 15 minutes, it is not the best use of resources fixing up a problem that lasts 30 minutes.”

Mr English was most surprised about the intersection at Tank and Glenlyon Sts, which is controlled by traffic lights.

“It’s probably one of the safest intersections in town.”

Mr English urged drivers to take it slow and be patient when approaching intersections.

“Sometimes it’s best to wait until you have a good clearing than to rush out and do damage to your car or worse,” he said.

Here are six of the most dangerous intersections in Gladstone, according to residents.

1. Dawson Hwy and Drynan Dr

2. Dawson Hwy, Don Young Dr and Kirkwood Rd

3. Anne St and Derby St

4. Tank St and Glenlyon St

5. Palm Dr and Blain Dr

6. Carinya Dr and Harvey Rd