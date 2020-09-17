Police reveal cause of Calliope truck rollover

The scene of a truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Road on September 14. Picture: Rodney Stevens

POLICE have revealed the cause of a truck crash near Calliope on Monday which resulted in the ‘jaws of life’ being used to free the trapped driver.

The man in his 40s sustained only minor injuries and spent the night in Gladstone Hospital, a CQHHS spokeswoman said.

Emergency services were called to the crash, which occurred on a right hand bend about 10km from the intersection with the Dawson Highway, just before 10.30am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the driver, who was the only occupant of the truck, was trapped in the cab.

A senior firefighter at the scene said the rescue operation, where ‘the jaws of life’ were used to cut open the roof of the cab took about 20 minutes.

The driver was trapped for at total of about 30 minutes.

Traffic on the road was diverted in one lane around the incident during the rescue process and treatment of the driver by paramedics.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was called off after being alerted to the incident and the driver was taken to Gladstone Hospital by ambulance.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health spokeswoman said the driver, who was in his 40s, was discharged from Gladstone Hospital on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said she could not provide any details on his injuries.

Calliope police acting sergeant Chris Bowden told The Observer the driver was momentarily distracted before the crash.

“The cause of the crash was determined to be the driver becoming momentarily distracted by cans of paint spilling in the passenger seat,” Acting Sergeant Bowden said.

“This resulted in him missing a bend in the road.”

The truck, which was towing a trailer carrying an industrial sand blasting machine and a gerni pressure cleaner, sustained significant damage in the incident.

