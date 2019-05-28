Police reveal campaign to targets thefts in Gladstone

CRIME FIGHT: Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin with Constable Bradley Gordon. They're promoting a new campaign to help prevent opportunistic theft in the region.

GLADSTONE police are giving residents a new perspective on property theft with the launch of a new crime prevention campaign.

Last week The Observer reported property theft was statistically high for this time of year.

The new campaign uses mixed media including the 360 degree format and flyers on social media to put users in an offender's perspective and point out everyday behaviours which can increase the likelihood of residents falling victim to opportunistic crime.

Gladstone Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said Gladstone residents were too relaxed about keeping cars and doors unlocked.

"The majority of our crime sits around opportunistic offending,” Sen Sgt Goodwin said.

"It's people walking down the street and taking any valuables they see that are convenient at the time.

"We often find if those vehicles were locked or those front doors were locked that offending behaviour wouldn't occur.”

The campaign targets vehicle security, internal and external home security and sneak offences when residents are home.

In April there were 206 property offences, almost double the 114 offences from the previous month.

"While the items taken generally might be minor in nature it is extremely inconvenient to have to replace a mobile phone or an iPad or all your credit cards,” Sen Sgt Goodwin said.

He said the campaign was a good way to change how residents viewed opportunistic theft.

"It provides a visual understanding of why things occur,” he said.

"It breaks it down and explains better than we ever have done before.

"It's about understanding why crime happens and what actions we can take to avoid that occurring.”

He said a lot of crime prevention was "simple stuff” such as pressing a button to lock your car and closing your front door when you go down to the store. "In Gladstone and all other regional areas we do live a lifestyle where we leave our cars unlocked,” he said.

"It's about changing that mentality.

"If you wouldn't leave your car unlocked in the CBD of Brisbane I wouldn't leave it unlocked in the middle of Gladstone.”

Sen Sgt Goodwin stressed that despite the spike in property crime offences, Gladstone was "exceptionally” safe.

"If we can reduce opportunistic offending it would significantly reduce any property crime that occurs in Gladstone,” he said.

If you see anything suspicious contact Gladstone Police on 49713222, Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Tips for stopping theft from cars