Police responding to dangerous driver on Bruce Highway

UPDATE 1.00PM: The male driver is being transported to hospital for tests.

UPDATE 12.03PM: The vehicle has pulled over south of Granite Creek and a motorist, who had been following the driver, has removed the keys from the car as Police arrive on the scene.

BREAKING: Police are responding to numerous emergency calls involving a car heading south on the Bruce Highway.

The motorist is reported to be driving erratically, overtaking on double white lines and driving over hills on the wrong side of the road.

Two units are currently in pursuit with a third being called in from Gin Gin.

11.49 The car has just passed Granite Creek.