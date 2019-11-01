Menu
A section of fence in James St smashed in what witnesses allege was a road rage incident.
Cyclist targeted in road rage incident, witnesses report

Ashley Pillhofer
1st Nov 2019 11:22 AM
POLICE have responded to reports a driver tried to run down a cyclist in South Mackay.

Officers are at the scene in James Street, interviewing witnesses who allege a white ute struck a wooden paling fence in a road rage incident.

Alleged road rage incident on James St, Mackay.
Witnesses at the scene claim they saw a man running and cycling away from the car before trying to jump over the fence, which the car struck.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person was being treated for minor injuries.

More to come

