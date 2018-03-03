Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN220714FAR3
News

Police rescued woman from CQ house fire

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Mar 2018 11:42 AM

FIREFIGHTERS are working on extinguishing a two-storey house fire in Central Queensland.

Emergency services were called about 11.25am to the scene on Jacqueline Drive, Emerald.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews had just arrived at 11.35am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman has confirmed police officers who arrived at the scene prior to QFES rescued a woman from a bedroom in the second storey.

"They got a ladder and went up on the roof and got her,” she said.

The spokeswoman said the information QPS has at this stage is it was a small fire and there was smoke issues that led to the female needing to be rescued.

emerald firefighters house fire queensland fire and emergency services queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Paint the town green: Gladstone CBD lights up for Shrek

Paint the town green: Gladstone CBD lights up for Shrek

News Goondoon St to welcome our favourite Scottish ogre.

Police called to berry minor incident at Barney Point

Police called to berry minor incident at Barney Point

News Officers had received reports of a man "waving a pole with a knife".

LIST: 5 things to do in Gladstone this weekend

LIST: 5 things to do in Gladstone this weekend

News Looking for something different to do?

Q&A with some of Gladstone's women leaders

Q&A with some of Gladstone's women leaders

News How have things changed for women in the workforce?

Local Partners