Police renew appeal to find missing Rockhampton man

ROCKHAMPTON police are renewing their appeal for public assistance to locate Rockhampton man Scott Moulder.

Mr Moulder has been missing since March 22.

Serious concerns are held for the welfare of Mr Moulder who was last seen leaving a residence on German Street, Norman Gardens around 4:30pm.

An investigation is currently being conducted into his disappearance which is considered out of character.

Scott Moulder has been missing since March 22. QPS

Mr Moulder is approximately 190cm tall with a slim build, light ginger hair and has both ears pierced.

He was last seen wearing his glasses, blue/grey knee-length shorts, a light grey shirt and thongs.

Police have released CCTV images of Mr Moulder captured inside a supermarket on the day of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about his current location is urged to contact police.