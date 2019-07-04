Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kye Entight is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Kye Entight is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Crime

Police releases images of men wanted over stabbing death

Andrew Korner
by
4th Jul 2019 1:25 PM | Updated: 2:08 PM

DETECTIVES investigating the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock in a stabbing at Plainland have released the names and faces of two men who they wish to speak to.

Mr Rock died following a disturbance in the carpark of a Plainland's hotel on Monday night, and it is thought the two men of interest may be able to assist police.

READ ON: Detectives reveal full details of Oakey man's grim murder
 

Police and paramedics on scene at an incident at Porters Plainland Hotel, July 1.
Police and paramedics on scene at an incident at Porters Plainland Hotel, July 1. Dominic Elsome
Beau Smith is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Beau Smith is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.

Beau Smith, 26 (pictured with green and black shirt) is Caucasian, 180cm tall, with a proportional build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Kye Enright, 21 (black shirt) is Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

The two men are believed to have left the scene of the fatal stabbing in a black sedan with the car last seen travelling on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna shortly before 6.30pm that night.

Police are urging anyone who sees the men or has any information regarding their current whereabouts to not approach them and to immediately call Triple Zero (000).

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ipswich crime lockyer valley plainland planland fatal stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    premium_icon Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    Business The Crime and Corruption Commission is assessing ­allegations of corrupt conduct over the suspension of a Gladstone Port contractor.

    'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

    premium_icon 'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

    Horses 'Discussion needs to be a priority' QTA head urges

    Prime Gladstone sites go under the hammer

    premium_icon Prime Gladstone sites go under the hammer

    News Find out how much they sold for at auction.

    • 4th Jul 2019 2:30 PM
    END OF AN ERA?: Longstanding club announces partial closure

    premium_icon END OF AN ERA?: Longstanding club announces partial closure

    News Club to close for four days per week until further notice.

    • 4th Jul 2019 1:50 PM