Police release new images in search for fatal crash answers

THE driver of a white Nissan Patrol seen in the vicinity of the hit-and-run death of South Gladstone's Stephen Moore, on Red Rover Road last year, is in the crosshairs of police as they investigate the incident.

The 58 year-old's family are still distraught over his death that occurred about 7pm, on August 25, at Callemondah, near the intersection of Benstead Road.

Rockhampton Forensic Crash Unit Officer in Charge, Sergeant Ray Pimm said police would like to speak to the driver of a white GU Nissan Patrol station wagon captured in CCTV footage.

He said the vehicle did not appear to have roof racks or to be modified in any way.

"About 7pm a white four-wheel drive station wagon was seen to travel north on Red Rover Road, past the incident scene and then turn left onto Hanson Road," Sgt Pimm said.

"Inquiries have narrowed the time of the incident to be about 7pm."

Stephen Moore.

READ MORE: Man dies after suspected hit and run

READ MORE: CAN YOU HELP? Plea for information on deadly hit and run

READ MORE: Gentle giant: Family theory on how hit-run unfolded

After the incident, the family told media that Mr Moore was a gentle giant, who police believed may have run into car trouble.

"(Police) think he was walking from his car. It was always breaking down so our only guess is that it broke down and he started walking home," his daughter Kylie Heard told The Courier Mail.

"My dad was known as the gentle giant, arms covered in tattoos and looked a bit scary but was the most beautiful man would help anyone.

"He was a boilermaker worked for CB & L, worked for LNG, United Group and was last at Waltz just to name a few - right back to when Caneebie Engeering was around."

Sgt Pimm said this was not the only time the four-wheel drive was seen in the area that night.

"Shortly after, a similar white four-wheel drive station wagon returned in a southerly direction from Hanson Road, past the incident scene and was captured on dashcam.

"The vehicle travelled south and about 7.35pm, a similar white four-wheel drive wagon was seen to travel north on Red Rover Road and turn into Bensted Road.

"The vehicle only stayed in Bensted Road for a few minutes before returning to Red Rover Road and turning south away from the crash."

Two other vehicles also shown in CCTV footage are a white water truck and a four wheel drive towing a U-Haul trailer.

After the incident, Sgt Pimm said the driver of a cement truck found Mr Moore's lifeless body and called triple-0.

Sgt Pimm said the driver of the cement truck stayed with Mr Moore until paramedics arrived.

Police would like to speak to the driver or passengers of a white Nissan Patrol station wagon seen in the vicinity of a hit and run death on Red Rover Road at Gladstone in August 2019. Picture: Queensland police

Police would like to speak to the driver of the white Nissan GU Patrol wagon to discuss what happened.

"It is possible that this vehicle was involved in the incident and came back to see what happened but didn't stop when they saw the truck stopped at the scene," Sgt Pimm said.

"About 30 minutes later, the vehicle may have returned but saw police, QAS and QFES at the scene and turned around."

Sgt Pimm encouraged anyone with any information about Mr Moore's death to come forward, which they can do anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

"Police are seeking information about a white four-wheel drive station wagon, believed to be a GU Nissan Patrol and are asking for any assistance in identifying this vehicle or occupants," he said.

"The occupants may be witnesses to the incident or may have been involved."

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories