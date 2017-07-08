Police release CCTV stills after Agnes Water theft

PERSON OF INTEREST: This man is being sought by Queensland Police in relation to a number of stealing offences, including at least one incident at Agnes Water.

POLICE are calling on the public to help them identify and find a man who may be able to assist them with inquiries in relation to a number of stealing by conversion or trick offences across the state.

At least one of the offences took place at an Agnes Water business.

Investigations indicate a man has attended at least eight other businesses, including banks, since July 4, at locations including Maryborough, Gympie, Browns Plains, and Nicklin, where he was yesterday.

Police said the man approaches a teller or counter staff and asks them to exchange ten $100 notes for $50 notes.

He then asks for a different denomination of notes, or confuses the staff member in some way.

PERSON OF INTEREST: This man is being sought by Queensland Police in relation to a number of stealing offences, including at least one incident at Agnes Water. Contributed

While the staff member is distracted, he removes some of the $100 notes and all of the $50 notes before leaving the scene.

The man is described as having an olive complexion, dark hair and a large build, with an accent of some type.

He is sometimes accompanied by another man.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any further information relating to the incidents can call Policelink on 131 444 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.