Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police raid is under way at the Nimbin Hemp Embassy.
A police raid is under way at the Nimbin Hemp Embassy. Marc Stapelberg
Breaking

POLICE RAID: Nimbin Hemp Embassy targeted before MardiGrass

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd May 2019 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 50 people have been forced to leave the Hemp Embassy in Nimbin this morning as police search the premises the day before MardiGrass.

A MardiGrass volunteer, who asked to remain anonymous, said 20 police arrived at the embassy shortly after 11am on Thursday with sniffer dogs and are not letting anyone into the building.

A police raid is under way at the Nimbin Hemp Embassy.
A police raid is under way at the Nimbin Hemp Embassy.

"They have a search warrant for the hemp embassy building," the volunteers said.

"No one is allowed in the building, the whole thing is blocked off."

The volunteer said today was the "busiest day" of the year for the Hemp Embassy as they prepare for the three day Mardi Grass festival, which starts on Friday.

"We have 50 volunteers here helping with Mardi Grass," she said.

"We've got a kitchen that is serving 200 meals a day and food needs to be prepared.

"Everyone was sniffed and searched as they were asked to leave the building."

More to come.

mardi grass nimbin hemp embassy nsw police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Bumper quarter lifts LNG project's revenue by 53 per cent

    premium_icon Bumper quarter lifts LNG project's revenue by 53 per cent

    News ORIGIN Energy had record sales from its $25 billion Curtis Island LNG project Australia Pacific LNG during the first quarter of 2019.

    Group of cycling friends to raise funds for MS research

    premium_icon Group of cycling friends to raise funds for MS research

    News 'My nanna had it years ago and I watched what it did to her'

    • 2nd May 2019 12:00 PM
    'Right direction': Rental data points to recovery

    premium_icon 'Right direction': Rental data points to recovery

    News REIQ vacancy rate report reveals data not seen since 2012.

    Staff won't accept voucher, man drives off with stolen fuel

    premium_icon Staff won't accept voucher, man drives off with stolen fuel

    News He sat in the car for 30 seconds, and then drove away.