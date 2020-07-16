Police questioned over drowning investigation

A magistrate has questioned police over why it has taken so long to deliver a brief of evidence for a mother facing manslaughter charges over the drownings of her two young sons.

Leeann Eatts faces 14 charges, including two counts of manslaughter over the deaths of Jhulio Sariago, 3, and Barak Austral, 5, in the Ross River in February 2019.

More than a year later, police are yet to present a brief of evidence against Ms Eatts who is on bail.

Prosecutors asked for an adjournment on the brief at the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday, ABC reported.

They said it would take until mid-September to finalise and had been delayed because officers are analysing intercepted information and recordings.

Magistrate Ross Mack suggested the brief be fast-tracked.

"It seems to be inconsistent with appropriate and/or prompt investigation that you need to wait 14 months to then decide that you want an intercept transcribed," he said.

The matter was adjourned to Friday.

