Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police put major dent in rural drug network with 16 raids

Jordan Philp
by
8th Feb 2019 10:54 AM | Updated: 1:22 PM

A JOINT taskforce has put a significant dent in the Western Downs and Darling Downs drug network after 16 properties were raided throughout three days. 

The major operation hauled in $262,000 worth of cannabis and methylamphetamine. 

Officers and detectives from State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) have executed 16 search warrants on mostly rural properties between February 5-7. 

The operation was conducted by officers from Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Roma MOCS (Rural). They were further assisted by the Firearms and Cannabis Team, Dalby CIB and the dog squad.

During the search, officers discovered buried unlawful weapons and identified firearms being modified and rebuilt.

They also located a quantity of cannabis and methylamphetamine valued at over $262,000.

The cannabis seizure included 25 mature plants ranging in size from two to four metres in height.

chinchilla dalby editors picks kingaroy maranoa roma tara western downs

Top Stories

    'Time is ticking': Dad fronts court after 24-hour siege

    premium_icon 'Time is ticking': Dad fronts court after 24-hour siege

    News Gladstone dad threatens to crash car into Centrelink building, holds up police, ambos and firefighters in 24 hour siege.

    • 8th Feb 2019 4:03 PM
    QBCC to fund probe into JM Kelly builder collapse

    premium_icon QBCC to fund probe into JM Kelly builder collapse

    News The public examination is expected to be completed in six months

    WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    News Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

    Gladstone's in a dam fine position when it comes to flooding

    premium_icon Gladstone's in a dam fine position when it comes to flooding

    News Tonnes of freshly laid chip bark began a one-way trip to Fiji,

    • 8th Feb 2019 4:00 PM