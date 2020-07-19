Menu
Leeanne Chrysilla Eatts, 48, has been charged over the deaths of her two sons.
Crime

Police push for extra time to probe crucial evidence

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
19th Jul 2020 9:14 AM
Police have requested extra time to sift through 40 hours of correspondence for the case against a Townsville mother who has been charged over the deaths of her two sons.

Leeanne Chrysilla Eatts, 48, has been charged with 14 charges including two counts of manslaughter over the death of her sons Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, who were found drowned in the Ross River on February 26 last year.

Further charges include three counts of aggravated supply of dangerous drugs to a minor under 16 years and one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs.

The hearing today in the Townsville Magistrates Court was held over from Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Subarna Raut told the court the prosecution needed extra time to confirm the status of the telecommunications package.

"The reason for the delay is there are 40 hours of transcription that needs to be undertaken and once that has been transcribed under an expert hand the material will be used in relation to the drug trafficking offence," he said.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick told Magistrate Viviana Keegan that there would be a delay on the defence side once they received the brief of evidence.

Eatts was not required to appear in the court today.

The next mention is set for October 8.

