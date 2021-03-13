Menu
Gladstone police have issued a statement regarding a missing 14-year-old girl who went missing in the region yesterday.
News

Police provide update on missing Gladstone girl

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
13th Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Police have provided an update on a girl who went missing in the Gladstone region on Friday.

The girl was located safe and well, returning to her family last night.

Gladstone police had been appealing for public assistance to help locate the 14-year-old girl.

The girl was last seen around 3.30pm on Wednesday, March 10 when she left a South Gladstone address.

The girl was believed to be in company with two other teenage girls and concerns were held for her safety and wellbeing due to her age.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100472026.

