Police probe after teen dies at park
A teenage boy, 16, has been found dead in a park in Brisbane’s southern suburbs on Friday evening.
Police were called to the park off Deshon St in Coorparoo about 5pm responding to reports that a boy had suffered a gunshot wound.
Queensland police confirmed to NCA NewsWire the 16-year-old died at the scene.
“We’ve established a crime a scene to establish the circumstances of his death,” the police spokesman said.
