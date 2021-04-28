Menu
The body of a man in his 30s has been found at a home, with police treating his death as suspicious.
Crime

Police probe after man’s body found in home

Danielle Buckley
Elise Williams, Danielle Buckley
28th Apr 2021 2:31 PM
Detectives are investigating the death of a man on Brisbane's northside.

A police investigation centre has been set up after the body of a man was found at a home in Stafford.

It's unclear how the man died, however police are treating his death as suspicious at this stage.

The Courier-Mail understands the man is aged in his 30s.

According to one neighbour, the man has a young son and was recently married.

His body was located several days ago.

It's understood a relative called paramedics, who raised the alarm and alerted police.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the man was "a great guy, a f***ing awesome dude," and that "everyone loved him".

It's understood detectives have been at the unit complex speaking with neighbours for most of the week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

