Police pat down young Gladstone man, find hard object in undies

DRUG CHARGES: Gladstone man, Jack Alexander, 22, will spend at least four months behind bars on a number of serious drug-related crimes.

IT WASN'T a knot in his knickers that had a young Gladstone man back before a court for the second time this year.

Jack Anthony Alexander, 22, pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges, including one count of possessing a used drug utensil and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Merilyn Hoskins said the offending took place in Rockhampton on December 6 last year.

Alexander was the passenger of a vehicle among two others, and a female driver.

During a police patrol of the area the car was pulled over and searched.

Alexander was patted down, and police located a hard sunglasses case stashed away in his underwear.

Encased was a clip-seal bag holding a clear crystal substance, a round white tablet and a drug-smoking pipe.

A drug analysis later revealed the white crystal substance was an unknown amount of methyl-amphetamine.

The two other passengers of the car were charged with similar offences, the court heard.

Already serving an 18-month prison sentence for serious drug offences after being sentenced just last month at the Gladstone District Court, he attended the magistrates court via video link from prison.

And it's not the first time Alexander has been caught with drugs in his underwear.

In 2015 he pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to the possession of dangerous drugs when four sleeping pills were found tucked away in his drawers.

And before this offence in 2015, he had already accumulated a criminal history involving drug-related offences.

Despite this, visiting Gladstone Magistrate Ross Woodford said he would not further punish Alexander, given he was already in jail for at least four months before becoming eligible for parole.

This was also because the offending occurred before he was sentenced on the more serious drug offences in April.

Mr Woodford did however, place another conviction against Alexander's name.