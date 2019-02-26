Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have advised the
Police have advised the "high risk" aspect of an operation in Suffolk Park has concluded. Christian Morrow
News

Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

Alison Paterson
by
26th Feb 2019 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.35am: POLICE have advised the "high risk" aspect of an operation in Suffolk Park has concluded.

A NSW Police spokeswoman was unable to provide further details about the nature of the operation.

She said some police would remain in the general area for some time.

More to come.

 

Police have advised the
Police have advised the "high risk" aspect of an operation in Suffolk Park has concluded. Christian Morrow

Original story: POLICE wearing special protective gear and reportedly carrying assault weapons are conducting a special operation on the Northern Rivers.

Reports from eye-witnesses said police wearing protective armour have been seen near a residence near the Park Hotel Motel at 223 Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park.

One said he saw, "police with assault rifles".

Police have advised the
Police have advised the "high risk" aspect of an operation in Suffolk Park has concluded. Christian Morrow

A duty officer from Tweed Byron confirmed an operation in the area is currently ongoing.

She said they expect a statement to be issued when the operation is concluded, but she could say when this would occur.

A NSW Police media spokeswoman said confidential operation is in progress but could not comment.

More to come.

nsw police police police operation suffolk park
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Fireys battle two fires overnight near Toolooa

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fireys battle two fires overnight near Toolooa

    News QFES crews contained both blazes by about 3am this morning.

    Generous girl makes parents proud by 'doing it for cancer'

    premium_icon Generous girl makes parents proud by 'doing it for cancer'

    News Young Ashlyn did it for cancer and raised $9280.

    • 26th Feb 2019 11:16 AM
    Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

    premium_icon Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

    News A GLADSTONE man behind a Facebook scam has been sentenced to jail.