Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 29-year-old woman crashed her car into a police vehicle on Tuesday night. Picture: Dean Shelton
A 29-year-old woman crashed her car into a police vehicle on Tuesday night. Picture: Dean Shelton
News

Police officers hospitalised following crash

by Talisa Eley
21st Aug 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were quick to the scene of a car crash at Ashmore overnight, after being involved in it themselves.

A 29-year-old woman crashed her car into the police vehicle on the corner of Southport Nerang Rd and Olsen Ave around 8.45pm on Tuesday night.

The police car was hit so hard it rolled on to its roof.

Two officers, a man and woman, inside the car were helped out by members of the public and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.

It is unknown what caused the accident but police confirmed to the Bulletin the officers were not in pursuit of the woman, and had been on their way to another job at the time.

Investigations are ongoing.

More Stories

crash injuries police incident

Top Stories

    Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

    premium_icon Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

    News A MAN who ran around Gladstone CBD stark naked with his hands in the air has been court-ordered to be on good behaviour for the next three months.

    Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    premium_icon Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    News Bowls club exploring future options with long-term lease secured.

    DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    premium_icon DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    News When you can book your holiday at the new island open for business.

    Inside the Gladstone home that's 'like you'd see on telly'

    premium_icon Inside the Gladstone home that's 'like you'd see on telly'

    News Find out how you can buy a unique, sophisticated home.

    • 21st Aug 2019 11:00 AM