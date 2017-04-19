Police officers charged with additional drug offences

ADDITIONAL CHARGES: Two Rockhampton police officers have been suspended from duty and will appear in court today.

TWO Rockhampton-based police officers have had additional charges laid against them today by the Crime and Corruption Commission as part of an ongoing investigation.

A 35-year old male police constable was charged with one count of trafficking a dangerous drug (steroids) or alternatively seven charges of supplying a dangerous drug (steroids).

He was also charged with failing to properly dispose of a syringe and needle, as well as one charge of possessing an item used in the commission of a crime, in this case a mobile phone.

A 30-year old male constable was charged with two counts of misconduct in relation to public office.

Both officers had possession charges laid against them last month, with the CCC notifying the Queensland Police Service Ethical Standards Command about the alleged offences.

The officers were suspended from the Queensland Police Service after the charges were laid.

A 27-year-old Rockhampton woman, who also had charges laid against her last month, was today charged with one count of trafficking a dangerous drug (steroids), or alternatively five charges of supply.

She was also charged with one count of possessing a mobile phone used in the commission of a crime.

All three are expected to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.