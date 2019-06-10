Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Police Service sergeant has been stood down.
A Queensland Police Service sergeant has been stood down. File
Crime

Police officer stood down after misconduct allegations

Janessa Ekert
by
10th Jun 2019 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer serving in the Central Region has been stood down. 

The Queensland Police Service watchdog is investigating allegations of misconduct relating to a senior officer. 

QPS today confirmed a 41-year-old sergeant had been stood down from official duty in relation to off-duty conduct.

He will be tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The Central police region includes Mackay, Capricornia and Wide Bay Burnett.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police media statement read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The matter is being handled by the Ethical Standards Command.

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/corporatedocs/reportsPublications/other/Documents/QPS-ESC-Integrity-Framework.pdf

Information about compliments and complaints can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/online/ComplimentsandComplaints.htm

central region editors picks mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Chainsaw competition to feature at Mt Larcom Show

    premium_icon Chainsaw competition to feature at Mt Larcom Show

    News 'It'd just be good to have some local people who people actually know, to cheer on in the crowd'

    • 10th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    'Amazing experiences': Combined schools musical announced

    premium_icon 'Amazing experiences': Combined schools musical announced

    Council News 'A wonderful camaraderie is seen between cast and crew'

    Five arrested in Agnes Water drug sting

    premium_icon Five arrested in Agnes Water drug sting

    Crime Police executed four search warrants near the township

    Convicted murderer on parole assaulted mum, child

    premium_icon Convicted murderer on parole assaulted mum, child

    News Gladstone man back behind bars after unit complex assault