Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer will face court in Ipswich on a common assault charge.
A police officer will face court in Ipswich on a common assault charge.
Crime

Police officer on domestic violence charge stands down

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
1st Jul 2020 4:51 PM | Updated: 8:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been stood down from official duties and will front Ipswich Magistrates Court this month after facing a common assault charge.

Investigations are being conducted into allegations the officer committed acts of domestic violence.

As a result of these investigations, the officer has been served with a Police Protection Notice and charged with common assault.

The 51-year-old man from the Southern Region has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He has been issued with a Notice to Appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court in July for breaching the Police Protection Notice.

ipswich magistrates court police police officer stood down
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug driver ‘appreciates’ Magistrate’s sentence

        premium_icon Drug driver ‘appreciates’ Magistrate’s sentence

        Crime Police found a number of clipseal bags, a set of scales and a spoon during a search...

        Top tips: How to maximise your tax return

        premium_icon Top tips: How to maximise your tax return

        Money AN accountant with 40 years in the finance sector has revealed his top tips for...

        FIRST LOOK: ‘Incredible’ $30,000 nightclub renovations

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: ‘Incredible’ $30,000 nightclub renovations

        Business A Gladstone nightclub owner said renovations are coming along nicely as the town...