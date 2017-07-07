Gladstone police officer punched in face three times, bitten, spit on, verbally abused

A woman will face court after resisting arrest and allegedly punching and biting police officers

TWO Gladstone police officers have been seriously assaulted by an alleged 32-year-old woman at Toolooa St last night.

Police were called to the Mercure Hotel at about 5pm after reports came in a woman was "creating a disturbance," a Queensland police media spokeswoman said.

"When the woman saw us arriving, she started running."

Police eventually located the fleeing woman at Toolooa St, but she allegedly resisted arrest.

In the struggle, the 32-year-old woman allegedly punched one female police officer in the face three times.

"The woman also allegedly bit that same officer and a male police officer in the arm," the spokeswoman said.

A Gladstone police spokesman said the woman allegedly spit on police as well.

"She verbally abused both officers in the process."

Following the arrest, at about 6pm, both officers sought medical attention and were treated at Gladstone Base Hospital.

The woman has been charged with three counts of serious assault of a police officer, one count of common assault and one count of public nuisance.

The woman will face the Gladstone magistrates court later today.