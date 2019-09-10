Police officer makes tree change from the port city

POSITIVE MOVE: As the first female officer to be permanently stationed in Moura, Constable Tahnee Guinea hopes to make a big impact on the community.

A Central Queensland police station has welcomed it’s first full-time female police officer to the ranks.

Constable Tahnee Guinea is hoping her appointment at the Moura Police station will be a positive move for both her career and for other women considering joining the force.

The 23 year-old completed her Academy training in Townsville, followed by her first year of police work in her hometown of Gladstone.

Constable Guinea plans to grab the rural opportunity with both hands and integrate into the Moura community.

“I think I have the opportunity to get a taste of country policing and being able to investigate matters as a general duties officer we wouldn’t get to touch in a bigger place like Gladstone with [more] resources,” Constable Guinea said.

“Getting a community policing background is a big difference between Gladstone and Moura; [you have] the ability to engage with the community and make difference which is something I’m looking forward to it.”

Being the first female officer to join the ranks at Moura hasn’t been lost on Constable Guinea, who hopes to serve as an inspiration to other aspiring female police officers.

“I didn’t know that until I got out here actually,” Constable Guinea said.

“It’s special for the policing community in Moura.

“And also for girls in country towns that do wish to pursue a career as a police officer, it helps show them females can be officers as well as males.”

Choosing Moura was an easy decision for Constable Guinea.

“I finished my first year in Gladstone and we get a list where we can select to go,” Constable Guinea said.

“It’s close to home in Gladstone and career-wise there’s a lot of opportunity in country policing.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the town of Moura and so it was an easy decision.”

Constable Guinea completed her first duty last Wednesday and the township has already made her feel welcome with a post on the myPolice Moura Facebook page receiving 381 likes, 11 shares and 70 comments, welcoming Constable Guinea to the community.