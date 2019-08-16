Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police officer in misfire at Ekka

by Nicole Pierre
16th Aug 2019 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are investigating the accidental discharge of a Glock handgun by an officer at the Ekka at the weekend.

An officer accidentally fired her weapon, with the projectile going through the floor and wall of a police-designated area at the show.

Police are investigating the accidental discharge of a weapon at the Ekka on Saturday. (File picture)
Police are investigating the accidental discharge of a weapon at the Ekka on Saturday. (File picture)

It is understood the female officer was putting her pistol back into her holster.

Queensland police said they were investigating the "unintentional" discharge of the handgun.

"The incident occurred in an area designated for the handling of police weapons inside the designated police station at the RNA Showgrounds," police said in a statement.

"A single round unintentionally discharged as the weapon was being handled during standard shift changeover procedures.

"Police took immediate actions to ensure no one in the area had been injured."

Police said they had specific arrangements to mitigate risks to the public when officers were handling firearms.

"This matter is subject to review including whether correct QPS protocols and procedures were followed," the statement said.

"Our officers receive ongoing firearms training, and safely handle their weapons thousands of times each year.

"The number of unintentional discharges is very low."

No one was injured in the incident.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ekka 2019 misfire police weapon discharged

Top Stories

    BSL's $370k upgrade, after worker suffers serious burns

    premium_icon BSL's $370k upgrade, after worker suffers serious burns

    News The employee suffered serious burns to their chest, stomach and back after BSL allegedly failed to comply with workplace health and safety standards.

    Man in hospital following truck rollover on major highway

    premium_icon Man in hospital following truck rollover on major highway

    Breaking The man removed himself from the truck and was assessed on scene

    • 16th Aug 2019 7:00 AM
    Artist cops huge fine for driving defective car on Glenlyon

    premium_icon Artist cops huge fine for driving defective car on Glenlyon

    News Officers also did checks of the car and found it was unregistered.

    WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend

    News There's plenty on to keep you and your family busy.