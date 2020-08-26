Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
Crime

Police officer charged with dangerous driving during pursuit

Liana Turner
26th Aug 2020 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer is expected to face court later this year after being charged over a police pursuit near the Queensland border.

Police will allege the officer, a 46-year-old sergeant, was on duty when he was involved in a pursuit on the M1 motorway near the Queensland/NSW border on Saturday, March 14 this year.

The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command investigated the matter and the officer was issued a court attendance notice yesterday.

He has been charged with driving at a speed or manner dangerous, negligent driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

His licence has been suspended and he is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, October 12.

The officer is attached to a specialist unit.

byron bay local court dangerous driving northern rivers crime northern rivers traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Natural resource farming grants worth $6.5m

        Premium Content Natural resource farming grants worth $6.5m

        News “Our farmers have always looked after the land and through these grants,” Ken O’Dowd.

        Vital link: Major new road opens in CQ

        Premium Content Vital link: Major new road opens in CQ

        News A new major road connecting the Leichhardt Hwy and the Dawson Hwy has opened today...

        Which CQ suburbs will have 5G access?

        Premium Content Which CQ suburbs will have 5G access?

        News GLADSTONE and Rockhampton suburbs will have more access to 5G, as Telstra extends...

        IN COURT: 41 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 41 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 26.