Police numbers boosted with new recruits

ON DUTY: New recruits Jennifer Shields, Toni Tran, Patrick Thomas and Vanessa Betts at the Gladstone police station.

CRIMINALS in Gladstone will have fewer places to hide after police stocks in the region received a boost with four new recruits.

Constables Patrick Thomas and Jennifer Shields will be posted in Gladstone, while constables Vanessa Betts and Toni Tran are heading to Biloela.

The recruits, who all spent between six and seven months training at the police academy, had their first day on the job yesterday.

Although the recruits are only new to the job, they all come from different backgrounds.

In a slightly different work induction, as part of their training, they were tasered and sprayed in the face with capsicum spray.

Const Betts, who grew up north of Brisbane, said being tasered was the "longest five seconds” of her life.

But as for choosing where she wanted to work, she took the lucky dip option and ended up in Biloela.

She will be joined in Biloela by self-confessed "city girl” Const Tran, who used to work in retail but is looking forward to the challenge of police work in a remote community.

Both constables Thomas and Shields were lucky enough to get their first picks and so far liked what Gladstone had to offer.

"I love it. It was my first choice and I had a little bit of a holiday up here and I really like it,” Const Shields said.

"I've got this awesome house for $240 a week...(and) it's so much more relaxed.”

Const Thomas, who was a former communications officer for the police, said he was looking forward to stepping onto the streets to engage with the community.