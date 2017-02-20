32°
News

Police numbers boosted with new recruits

Declan Cooley
| 20th Feb 2017 11:32 PM
ON DUTY: New recruits Jennifer Shields, Toni Tran, Patrick Thomas and Vanessa Betts at the Gladstone police station.
ON DUTY: New recruits Jennifer Shields, Toni Tran, Patrick Thomas and Vanessa Betts at the Gladstone police station. Paul Braven GLA200217POLICE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CRIMINALS in Gladstone will have fewer places to hide after police stocks in the region received a boost with four new recruits.

Constables Patrick Thomas and Jennifer Shields will be posted in Gladstone, while constables Vanessa Betts and Toni Tran are heading to Biloela.

The recruits, who all spent between six and seven months training at the police academy, had their first day on the job yesterday.

Although the recruits are only new to the job, they all come from different backgrounds.

In a slightly different work induction, as part of their training, they were tasered and sprayed in the face with capsicum spray.

Const Betts, who grew up north of Brisbane, said being tasered was the "longest five seconds” of her life.

But as for choosing where she wanted to work, she took the lucky dip option and ended up in Biloela.

She will be joined in Biloela by self-confessed "city girl” Const Tran, who used to work in retail but is looking forward to the challenge of police work in a remote community.

Both constables Thomas and Shields were lucky enough to get their first picks and so far liked what Gladstone had to offer.

"I love it. It was my first choice and I had a little bit of a holiday up here and I really like it,” Const Shields said.

"I've got this awesome house for $240 a week...(and) it's so much more relaxed.”

Const Thomas, who was a former communications officer for the police, said he was looking forward to stepping onto the streets to engage with the community.

Gladstone Observer

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

7 Gladstone jobs with the biggest pay packet up for grabs right now

7 Gladstone jobs with the biggest pay packet up for grabs right...

HERE are 7 jobs you can apply for right now, and they all pay up to and over $200K a year:

Exciting new high tech business to open CBD store

The former Dick Smith store in Gladstone Central is undergoing renovations for the new tenants.

BUT THEY will share the sizey premises with another business.

Mastermind behind Goondoon St revamp reveals plan

EXCITING: David Engwicht and councillor PJ Sobhanian look at some potential spots on Goondoon St that could get a makeover.

EXCITING IDEAS to transform Gladstone's CBD.

BREAKING: Gladstone woman hits tree, rolls car in Hwy crash

A Gladstone woman rolled her car when she crashed on the Dawson Hwy this morning.

Car rolls in Dawson Hwy crash.

Local Partners

Stocking local key to win

POPULAR for its wide array of craft beers and wines, Star Liquor has continued to grow despite the hard times.

'Bad reputation': Fishermen furious over illegal $900K haul

BUSTED: Gladstone recreational fisherman Duncan Reilly spotted the two Vietnamese fishing vessels, believed to be used for illegally catching sea cucumbers, off our region's shore at the weekend.

Fishermen urge tougher penalties as tonnes of stock go to waste

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

MKR rocked by satay sauce cheating scandal

WE ALL know what satay sauce is, right? Alyse and Matt didn't when they served it up on their MKR restaurant. Slammed by everyone, their reaction was gold.

'Nasty' Married At First Sight groom ripped apart on TV

Anthony gets torn down during the Married At First Sight commitment ceremony.

MAFS groom Anthony faces the music after fiery dinner party.

MOVIE REVIEW: Matt Damon's The Great Wall gets lost

Matt Damon fails in a scene from the movie The Great Wall.

Did The Great Wall get lost in translation?

Paul Murray listens to regions

Paul Murray is taking his Sky News show on the road to shine a spotlight on regional Australia.

Radio broadcaster wants viewers to 'turn up and fire up'

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

Jolie may have the kids, but Pitt has custody of Hollywood

'Unexpected': Young Gladstone dancer shocked by talent quest win

PROUD PERFORMER: Dancer Yasmine McGuiness couldn't wipe the smile off her face after winning the Fast Track Talent Quest.

DANCER Yasmine McGuiness stole the show in tonight's final

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

Starting Out? Slowing Down?

6 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 Hughes St For Sale. If you are seeking an affordable fully renovated character home, then look no further...

THE ULTIMATE RURAL LIFESTYLE....FULLY FUNCTIONAL SHED....DON&#39;T MISS THE AUCTION!

31 Plimsoll Court, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 6 AUCTION

If you have been finding it difficult to find the perfect property to suit the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, then this just may be what you have been...

LOOKING FOR A PROJECT? OVER 1000 M2 OF LEVEL LAND

64 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Here is your chance to enter the property market. This is an opportunity not to be missed! This home is a blank canvas offering great potential for the new owner.

SELLER HAS RELOCATED... FAMILY FRIENDLY DESIGN IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

13 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

It is rare that opportunities like this present themselves. Homes in this area of Gladstone are tightly held onto. Make the most of this situation. Don't miss your...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $307,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

CBD LOCATION......TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $520,000

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $265,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Double Delight - On Acreage!

179 Chamberlain Road, Burua 4680

House 5 3 14 AUCTION

Situated on approximately 48.56 hectares (or approx. 120 acres) this delightful property has a lot to offer. There are two separate residences located on the...

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

New suburb in the crosshairs of Coast vandals

UNDER WRAPS: Graffiti on art installations at the entrance to the newly opened Bells Creek Arterial Road has been covered up.

Vandal rechristens Stockland as something less than complimentary

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!