Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Climate change protester hanging from Story Bridge

8th Oct 2019 7:02 AM | Updated: 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are negotiating with a protester who has suspended himself beneath Brisbane's Story Bridge.

The man appears to be in a hammock, with Extinction Rebellion flags hanging from it, and police say he has enough resources to stay there "for a couple of days".

A video has reportedly been sent to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that says he wants to stay up there until she declares a climate emergency.


One lane of inbound traffic was closed as police arrived and began negotiations, but has since been reopened.

The scene was photographed by the Medical Director of the Queensland Ambulance Service, Dr Stephen Rashford, who said it was "a waste of valuable emergency services".

"Honestly, enjoying our rights in Australia to safely protest does not give you the right to act like a moron and tie up valuable emergency services," he said in a tweet.

"Not sure affecting good people going about their business does anything but demonstrate immaturity."

More Stories

Show More
climate change editors picks protest

Top Stories

    Man with violent past found in Gladstone with knives

    premium_icon Man with violent past found in Gladstone with knives

    News A MAN with a violent criminal history, including grievous bodily harm, has been sentenced to jail after a court heard he was found driving around Gladstone with two...

    Revised forecast for life of CQ coal-fired power stations

    premium_icon Revised forecast for life of CQ coal-fired power stations

    News New data shows expected lifespan of CQ coal-fired power stations.

    Broncos’ grand final blindside as axe falls on Baker

    premium_icon Broncos’ grand final blindside as axe falls on Baker

    News Support flows for Chelsea Baker after she was dropped from Broncos side ahead of...

    Investigation underway for fatal Turkey Beach Rd rollover

    premium_icon Investigation underway for fatal Turkey Beach Rd rollover

    News A man, 80, died at the scene and three others taken to hospital.