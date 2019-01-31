Menu
Suspicious deaths Frenchville
Crime

Police name woman found dead in Rockhampton home

Michelle Gately
Christine Mckee
by and
31st Jan 2019 11:41 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
12.30PM: THE bodies of two people found dead in Rockhampton were found by a male family member. 

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police investigations were ongoing but there was no indication anyone else was in the house at the time of their deaths. 

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said both people died by a firearm shot however post mortem investigations were being carried out in Brisbane. 

The crime scene remains active, but is expected to be released to police tomorrow and will then be handed back to the family. 

11.45AM: POLICE have revealed the identity of the woman found dead in a Rockhampton home on Monday night.

Officers were called to the Frenchville house on Monday evening about 9.30pm after a Triple 0 call.

A firearm was the weapon used at the scene, according to police.

Police today confirmed the woman found dead at the scene was a 49-year-old Frenchville resident Julie Rush.

She was a mother of three sons.

However, The Morning Bulletin believes the man is Rockhampton anaesthetist Dr Andrew Carll.

 

Rockhampton anesthetist Dr Andrew Carll has been named as the owner of the Frenchville Rd home where a man and woman were found dead on Monday night.
Rockhampton anesthetist Dr Andrew Carll has been named as the owner of the Frenchville Rd home where a man and woman were found dead on Monday night. Contributed

The Frenchville Rd home was owned by Dr Carll, who worked for Mercy Health and Aged Care.

The Morning Bulletin understands staff have been advised of his death and offered counselling.

A long-time neighbour described the couple as 'excellent' and said their deaths were 'such a waste'.

"We have no idea who did this," they said.

Although police have not confirmed Dr Carll's identity, his distraught sister has expressed her grief on Facebook.  

She described him as a 'great kid' and said she is like a 'stunned mullet, as is the rest of the family'.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Brisbane yesterday and post mortems will be conducted this week.

Police also confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in relation to this investigation.

