Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police nab alleged vacuum cleaner bandit

by Luke Mortimer
24th May 2020 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been charged with stealing a vacuum cleaner after a bizarre break-in at a Tweed Heads home.

Tweed Byron Police allege the 34-year-old Tregear man stole a Honda Civic sedan from Enid St at Tweed Heads.

Police believe the Sydney man then broke into a home at an undisclosed location on Wednesday and made off with cash, sunglasses, a jewellery box with items inside and a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

A Dyson vacuum cleaner was stolen from a Tweed Heads home, among other items. Police allege a Sydney man is responsible.
A Dyson vacuum cleaner was stolen from a Tweed Heads home, among other items. Police allege a Sydney man is responsible.

 

Officers launched an investigation and arrested the man at a Tweed Heads shopping centre about 2.50pm yesterday.

He has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle, aggravated breaking, entering and stealing and another charge of breaking, entering and stealing.

The man is also accused of stealing from a motor vehicle and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

He was refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court tomorrow.

Originally published as Police nab alleged vacuum cleaner bandit

break-ins crime spree vacuum cleaner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers look to sustainability with carbon credit

        premium_icon Farmers look to sustainability with carbon credit

        News Farmers in Flynn will benefit from the third round of a Federal Government grants program, with a Gladstone project receiving almost $50,000.

        Beloved book event goes virtual amid COVID-19

        premium_icon Beloved book event goes virtual amid COVID-19

        News The annual event celebrates Australian authors and illustrators and is read...

        Gladstone weather breaks 42-year record

        premium_icon Gladstone weather breaks 42-year record

        Weather Gladstone was among many Queensland areas to break a May record.

        Plans for a 1770 milestone redo

        premium_icon Plans for a 1770 milestone redo

        News Today marked a historic day for the Discovery Coast.