Police have nabbed 10 people drink driving in the Gladstone region.
Police nab 10 drink drivers in Gladstone region

Rodney Stevens
29th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
ANTHONY Ramm will have seven months without a licence after he was caught drink driving high-range at Gladstone.

The 53 year-old was one of 10 people who were convicted and fined in court for drink driving in the past week.

Mr Ramm was pulled over on Barry Street, Gladstone and registered a high-range blood alcohol concentration of 0.27.

He was convicted and fined $1800 and his licence was suspended for seven months.

Another 53 year-old man, Goran Dolar, registered the next highest reading, also high-range, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.198.

He was suspended for 10 months from driving, convicted and fined $1000.

Darian Marsh was also convicted and fined $1000 after he was caught on the Dawson Highway.

The 22 year-old registered a low-range reading of 0.068 and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Both Neville Isaac and Leon Allen were convicted and fined $900 after being caught drink driving.

Mr Isaac, 25 recorded the highest reading, a mid-range figure of 0.144, on Skyline Drive, and was disqualified from driving for four months.

Breath testing can be conducted anywhere, at any time, in the Gladstone region by police.
Three months is how long Mr Allen, 34, was disqualified for after being caught on Oaka Street, with a mid-range blood alcohol concentration of 0.114.

Driving on Oaka Lane after drinking proved to be Natalie Exner’s downfall, after she was caught mid-range drink driving, registering 0.149.

The 38 year-old was convicted and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Andreas Nona was also convicted and fined $800 after he was caught drink driving on Wood Street, Gladstone.

His licence was disqualified for the next three months after the 29 year-old registered a mid-range reading of 0.102.

Bates Street at Miriam Vale will be etched in 19 year-old Luke Castle’s memory after he was caught with a low-range reading of 0.085.

Mr Castle was convicted and fined $600 and his licence was disqualified for three months.

Mitchell Browning was convicted and fined $400 after he was caught low-range drink driving on Foreshores Road, Foreshores.

The 22 year-old was disqualified from driving for one month after recording 0.071.

