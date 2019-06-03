Police monitor man's mail after online synthetic drug buy

A GLADSTONE man had no idea the synthetic drugs he was buying off the internet were illegal; a court has been told.

Kevin Gordon Rousham believed the synthetic marijuana he had bought from a website between October and December 2018 was completely legal.

However, when Australia Post became suspicious of a parcel containing his first order of the drug, authorities began to monitor his mail.

Rousham pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to four counts of attempts to commit offence - possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told the 54-year-old had a shoulder injury and was browsing medications online that mimicked the effect of marijuana.

Rousham came across a website selling synthetic marijuana.

Rousham believed the drugs were legal because the website stated so. According to the Queensland Police Service all synthetic "cannabinoids” became illegal to possess on May 1, 2012.

Australia Post intercepted an order on October 11, 2018 and discovered the drugs. Police were notified and the next three parcels containing the illegal drugs to be delivered to Rousham were intercepted.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said it was a "misguided offence” and Rousham misunderstood what a "legal high” was.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client was unemployed because of his injuries but was actively looking for a job.

She said the medication Rousham was on was causing him undesirable side-effects hence why he was looking for another solution.

"In the past five years my client has gone through a number of hardships; his father passed, he separated from his girlfriend of 13 years, he lost everything - his home, his boat and land,” Ms Ditchfield said.

"He lost his pet dog; his life has been one tragedy after the other.” Ms Ditchfield said her client accepted he was guilty.

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse,” she said. Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Rousham's life was "something of a country music ballad” depicting "woe and misery”.

"But the message needs to be reinforced, there are people - backyard chemists - who seek to avoid the law,” Mr Kinsella said.

"Any analogue of a dangerous drug which has a similar effect is also caught by our legislation. "Even if it is just a synthetic, it is still illegal.”

Rousham was fined $1000. A conviction was not recorded.