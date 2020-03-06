Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking to find a Good Samaritan who crash tackled a suspect to the ground during a dramatic chase.
Police are looking to find a Good Samaritan who crash tackled a suspect to the ground during a dramatic chase.
Crime

Police looking for Good Samaritan who tackled suspect

by Jacob Miley
6th Mar 2020 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking to find a Good Samaritan who tackled a suspect to the ground.

Akin Sen, 40, was stopped by the man in a Mermaid Waters park after trying to flee police.

Sen was not brought from the watchhouse when his matters were briefly mentioned in Southport Magistrates Court.

The court heard Sen was on a return to prison warrant and duty lawyer Linda Cho did not apply for bail.

Polair footage of an man who allegedly rammed a stolen vehicle into two police cars at Mermaid Waters. Photo: Queensland Police
Polair footage of an man who allegedly rammed a stolen vehicle into two police cars at Mermaid Waters. Photo: Queensland Police

Police are still looking for the man who coat-hangered the Sen in a take down more often seen on a rugby league field.

The ordeal started when officers patrolling through Mermaid Waters noticed an allegedly stolen white Toyota Hilux utility parked on Lakeview Boulevard about 8.30am Thursday.

In a bid to escape the four wheel drive allegedly rammed a police car and reversed into another.

Stingers were used to deflate the ute's tyres. The vehicle was soon dumped and the driver allegedly fled on foot.

Polair footage of an man who allegedly rammed a stolen vehicle into two police cars at Mermaid Waters. Photo: Queensland Police
Polair footage of an man who allegedly rammed a stolen vehicle into two police cars at Mermaid Waters. Photo: Queensland Police

The Good Samaritan, who was walking his dog across a nearby bridge, saw the man running and was able to stop him until police arrived.

Sen faces 16 charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, offences involving registration certificates, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

The matters will next be heard in court on April 2.

akin sen court crime good samaritan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Find your green thumb at Gladstone’s new library garden

        premium_icon Find your green thumb at Gladstone’s new library garden

        News Green thumbs and garden enthusiasts will get a new community garden at the Gladstone City Library.

        IN COURT: 12 people in Gladstone court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people in Gladstone court today

        News These people are facing Gladstone courts

        POWER PLAY: NQ coal jobs talked up for Gladstone

        premium_icon POWER PLAY: NQ coal jobs talked up for Gladstone

        News Shine Energy talks up potential jobs at Collinsville

        Cookies, drive-thru pies and coffees: Gladstone’s new servo

        premium_icon Cookies, drive-thru pies and coffees: Gladstone’s new servo

        News GLADSTONE residents are the first in Australia to enjoy the convenience of buying...