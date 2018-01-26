Police, lifeguards want you to have a ripper of a day: Here's how

TAKE CARE: Constable Peter Thorogood, lifeguard Finn Bryant and acting Sergeant Paul Miers, are reminding Australia Day revellers to stay safe in and around Tannum Sands beach.

IT IS Australia Day! And in anticipation of the celebrations expected at Tannum Sands Beach today, police officers and lifesavers have issued the same message for beach goers: Have fun, be smart and stay safe.

Acting Sergeant Paul Miers said Tannum police would be patrolling the Millenium Esplanade throughout the day and that "if public order offences are observed action will be taken".

"Come down, enjoy the day, but don't be unruly - there'll be police around," he said.

Police who observe people behaving unruly, making threats, acting violently and drinking excessively will issue a $378 fine or issue move-on directions.

"And they can be arrested if their behaviour continues," Sgt Miers said.

He said people should expect random breath tests on roads around Tannum Sands as well.

The police are urging people to make sure they have a plan B if they were drinking alcohol during the day.

"We're not here to spoil people's fun but rather to ensure everyone has a good, safe day," Sgt Miers said.

Tannum Sands lifesaver Finn Bryant stressed a very similar message.

"It's not really an unsafe beach, it's more what people do before they come down here," Mr Bryant said.

"Being intoxicated on the beach is something people have to be careful of. Stay in between the flags, be wary of your surroundings and, if you're drinking, do it safely.

"Keep under the limit because going into the water, being over-intoxicated, that's where most risks are going to occur."

Extra lifesavers will be patrolling Tannum beach today, with a high number of beachgoers expected.

Additional police officers from other stations within the Gladstone region patrol group are also expected to be helping out.

