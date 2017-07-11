BREAKING: Man charged with murder in Gladstone stabbing case

PREVIOUSLY |

DETECTIVES have charged a 29-year-old West Gladstone man with murder following an investigation into the suspicious death of a 23-year-old man in Gladstone last night.

Police said it would be alleged that at 6.20pm last night they responded to reports a man had sustained a stab wound as a result of an altercation involving two men at an address in Auckland St, South Gladstone.

Andrew Vesey-Brown, 23, from South Gladstone, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly before 7.30pm.

The 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with murder and an unrelated charge of robbery.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.