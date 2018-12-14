Tips on how to keep your mates safe during the party season

President of Gladstone Safe Night Precinct, Aodhan McCann and Gladstone Police Inspector, Darren Somerville at the launch of the Booze and Lose campaign launched in Gladstone.

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher had a first hand experience of alcohol-related violence while on a night out in Gladstone.

He was nearly drawn in to an altercation with a drunk patron in the CBD last Saturday night.

"His mate come over and said to me, 'Oh, it was a case of mistaken identity'," Mr Butcher said.

He told the story during the launch of an initiative to prevent alcohol-related violence in the CBD, in conjunction with Gladstone Police.

"Why wasn't he stopping him from getting to that point where he went and had that action taken?" Mr Butcher said.

The program, called "Don't Let Your Mate Booze and Lose" aims to reduce the acceptance and enabling of behaviours that lead to dangerous situations.

"If you're going out on a night out in town here in Gladstone... make sure you do it responsibly," Mr Butcher said.

Inspector Darren Somerville said police wanted to get rid of drunken assaults at venues in the CBD.

He has tips for patrons to help diffuse situations where it could lead to violence.

"We ask people to distract, diffuse and divert," Insp Somerville said.

"If they can see something starting to occur, if they distract them away from that... or basically tell them it's not a good idea."

During the campaign over the Christmas-New Year period, Gladstone Police will hold sessions at licenced venues across the city to reinforce the "distract, diffuse and divert" idea.

In addition, police will be doing spot checks and breath tests on patrons who at venues located in the Safe Night precinct.