Police issue alert for missing Gladstone man

GLADSTONE police have appealed to the public for assistance to locate a missing Gladstone man

Leslie Schulze, 69, was last seen on June 19 at the Yaralla Sports Club around 12.45pm, and he has not been heard from since.

Mr Schulze, pictured above, is described as Caucasian in appearance and balding, with a large build.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue long-sleeve shirt, black shorts and black thongs.

Police said he may be driving a silver Toyota Camry with Queensland number plates 797DXO (pictured below).

His family hold concerns for his welfare and say the disappearance is out of character.

Anyone who sees Mr Schulze or may know his whereabouts is being urged to call Policelink on 131 444 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.