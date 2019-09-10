Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police investigating suspicious death of young child

Lachlan Mcivor
by
10th Sep 2019 8:52 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are investigating the suspicious death of a child in Ipswich earlier this year.

Police were called to a Sonter St address in Raceview on June 21 after emergency services workers located the body of a nine-month-old boy inside the premises.

A crime scene was established and forensic examinations conducted over a number of days.

As a result, an investigation centre was commenced at Yamanto Police Station with detectives from Ipswich Child Protection Unit and State Crime Command's Child Trauma Unit.

The investigation is on-going and police are appealing for anyone with information that may assist to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using this online form 24 hour a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901755161

More Stories

editors picks police investigation raceview sonter street suspicious death
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 72 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 72 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

    Gladstone's new $235k Mercedes ambulance hits the road

    premium_icon Gladstone's new $235k Mercedes ambulance hits the road

    News A SHINY new ambulance worth over $235,000 is already saving lives..

    • 10th Sep 2019 9:23 AM
    BUSHFIRES: Multiple fires burning around the region

    BUSHFIRES: Multiple fires burning around the region

    News Roads remain closed around Gladstone as fire crews continue to fight multiple...

    DRINK DRIVERS: 5 motorists front Gladstone court

    premium_icon DRINK DRIVERS: 5 motorists front Gladstone court

    News FIVE motorists caught drink driving went through court last week