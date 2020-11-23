Menu
Police are investigating a suspicious car fire in Toolooa last night.
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ car fire in Toolooa

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
23rd Nov 2020 7:55 AM
POLICE are investigating a suspicious car fire that happened in Toolooa earlier this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to Dalrymple Dr and Javelin St at 2.35am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a Holden Commodore was found completely destroyed at a parking lot on Dalrymple Dr.

He said police believed the suspicious fire was started by an unknown person about 1.45am to 2.45am.

It is believed the persons involved left the scene by unknown means.

The spokesman said the Holden Commodore was reported as stolen a short time later after the incident.

Police investigations will continue today to locate the persons involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.

