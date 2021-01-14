Police investigating reports of hit and run

Police are investigation a possible hit and run in Gladstone.

Police are investigation a possible hit and run in Gladstone.

Police are investigating reports of a hit and run in Kirkwood on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the original call suggested a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Kirkwood St.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics attended a private address with reports of a car and pedestrian incident at 7.45am.

He said a man his 30s was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with a possible hip injury.

All other details are unknown.

Investigations are ongoing.