Police investigating reports of hit and run
Police are investigating reports of a hit and run in Kirkwood on Thursday morning.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the original call suggested a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Kirkwood St.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics attended a private address with reports of a car and pedestrian incident at 7.45am.
He said a man his 30s was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with a possible hip injury.
All other details are unknown.
Investigations are ongoing.