Crime

Police investigating reports of hit and run

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 12:58 PM
Premium Content

Police are investigating reports of a hit and run in Kirkwood on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the original call suggested a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Kirkwood St.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics attended a private address with reports of a car and pedestrian incident at 7.45am.

He said a man his 30s was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with a possible hip injury.

All other details are unknown.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gladstone Observer

