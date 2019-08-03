Menu
Police investigations are continuing after a threat was received at Toolooa State High School on Friday afternoon.
Police investigating, notice issued after school threat

Jessica Perkins
by
3rd Aug 2019 10:26 AM

STUDENTS and caregivers have been told to keep clear of Toolooa State High School this weekend after a threat was received on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the school at about 2.30pm yesterday.

All students and staff were evacuated to the school oval and were able to safely leave school grounds and make their way home from 3pm.

A letter from the school said a full assembly would be held on Monday morning.

The full assembly will address how students can collect their personal property in an orderly manner.

The letter, issued yesterday, stated while police continue investigations, students and caregivers are not able to return to the school.

A QPS spokesperson said the investigations are ongoing but at this stage the school has been cleared.

All bags and personal belongings can only be collected when school resumes on Monday.

Principal Justin Harrison said the items would be locked down throughout the weekend and security measures would be in place.

"I want to reassure you that we treat the safety and welfare of your children - our students- as our highest priority at all times," he said in the letter.

Gladstone Observer

