Police investigating cause of fatal crash near Bundaberg

A MAN has died after he and two others were involved in a single-vehicle rollover near Childers Rd and Pine Creek Rd yesterday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Childers Rd near Pine Creek Rd at 9.45am yesterday.

Two other patients, a male and female, were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions.

Tragically the other male occupant died at the scene.

Bundaberg Police Inspector Anne Vogler said it was too early to say how the crash was caused.

She said the three people involved in the crash were not local.

"At this stage we are unsure if we can say speed had been involved or if there was a distraction," She said.

"The vehicle has come off the road and has flipped, however at this early stage we can't say as to why."

She said it was possible the man who died at the scene was not wearing a seatbelt.

"It is still early in the investigation but at this stage we believe he was travelling in the rear of the vehicle," she said.

"There are indications to suggest he wasn't wearing a seatbelt with the location of the body on arrival."

Inspector Vogler said the two other patients and a person travelling in the vehicle behind were assisting police with their investigations.

"Hopefully we'll get some dashcam recording which will assist," she said.

"The driver as a standard is being tested for drugs and alcohol."

As a result of the crash the Isis Highway was closed in both directions with police calling on the assistance of Transport and Main Roads to help control traffic.

Inspector Vogler said police were still on the roads conducting patrols.

"Speeding is an issue and we want to ensure the public are following the road rules and the fatal five."