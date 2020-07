Police are investigating a break and enter in West Gladstone last night.

Police are investigating a break and enter in West Gladstone last night.

POLICE are investigating an alleged break and enter in West Gladstone earlier this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were called to a private residence in Larcom Rise at 2.30am.

He said police are following up the incident today.

Anyone with information is urged to contact crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.