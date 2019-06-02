Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was transported to hospital with head injuries.
The man was transported to hospital with head injuries. FILE
News

Police investigating alleged weapon assault at New Auckland

Sarah Barnham
by
2nd Jun 2019 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the alleged assault of a man at New Auckland after he was transported to hospital with head injuries this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed officers were investigating an alleged assault at a residence on Wattle Street about 11.50am.

The QPS spokeswoman said it was alleged a weapon was used in the assault.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said an adult man was transported to the Gladstone Hospital with head injuries.

The QAS spokesman said the patient was in a stable condition.

ambulance assault breaking breaking news investigations police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Hoon busted four times by police in one year

    premium_icon Hoon busted four times by police in one year

    News A MECHANIC, who has been charged four times in the past year for hoon offences, told a court it was 'not something he was doing deliberately'.

    Santos CEO backs train decision on Curtis Island

    premium_icon Santos CEO backs train decision on Curtis Island

    News SANTOS' chief executive stands by decision to build LNG trains

    Bruno reward lifted to $5k

    premium_icon Bruno reward lifted to $5k

    News A Mount Maria family are still searching for their beloved Bruno

    Dancing sensation attracts strong crowd

    premium_icon Dancing sensation attracts strong crowd

    News Find out what students learnt from dance group Djuki Mala