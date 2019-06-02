Police investigating alleged weapon assault at New Auckland

The man was transported to hospital with head injuries.

POLICE are investigating the alleged assault of a man at New Auckland after he was transported to hospital with head injuries this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed officers were investigating an alleged assault at a residence on Wattle Street about 11.50am.

The QPS spokeswoman said it was alleged a weapon was used in the assault.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said an adult man was transported to the Gladstone Hospital with head injuries.

The QAS spokesman said the patient was in a stable condition.