STEALING: A number of personal items have allegedly been stolen from a hotel room.

STEALING: A number of personal items have allegedly been stolen from a hotel room. Paul Braven GLA010217_Police_Cou

POLICE are investigating reports of personal items being allegedly stolen from a hotel room on Goondoon St overnight on September 1.

Gladstone officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said the alleged suspect was known to the victim.

"This does not appear to be a random theft from a motel room,” Sen-Sgt Goodwin said.

No charges have been laid.