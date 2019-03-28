Menu
Human remains have been found in a Kowanyama creek bed
Human remains could be croc victim

by Grace Mason
28th Mar 2019 12:41 PM
POLICE say it is too early to say whether human remains found in a creek at Kowanyama belong to a man who went missing there two months ago.

Locals found what appeared to be a skull and other small bones in Magnificent Creek, which runs through the western Cape York community, on Monday and police were called.

The creek is a known crocodile habitat with one large animal known to frequent the area.

Cape York police Insp Mark Henderson said the area was cordoned off with scientific officers from Brisbane and detectives from Mareeba flown in.

"A further search was conducted of the creek bed where further remains were found," he said.

Insp Henderson said the remains had been sent away for testing where their identity would likely be confirmed.

He said the crocodile in that section of the creek was well known by the community and had previously taken several animals.

Local man Christopher Kitchener disappeared from the community on January 22 with family raising the alarm several days later, holding fears for his safety.

bones cape york croc victim editors picsk

