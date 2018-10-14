Police investigating after 10 cars damaged in rampage

GLADSTONE police are investigating several wilful damage offences that occurred across the region last week.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said unknown offenders went on a rampage across New Auckland and Kirkwood on Tuesday and Wednesday, damaging 10 vehicles.

The spokeswoman said tyres were slashed or deflated, windows smashed, and some vehicles were found with dints.

The offending occurred late Tuesday night and early the next morning however none of the victims reported seeing anything suspicious.

The spokeswoman said a resident living at Willespie Pl, New Auckland woke on Wednesday morning to find the windscreen of their car smashed.

The other nine vehicles were damaged in Kirkwood.

The spokeswoman said between 6pm and 6am a knife or sharp object was used to slash the tyres of a car parked in a driveway on Koowin Dr.

The owner also found a dint on the side of the car.

Two tyres were slashed on a vehicle parked in a driveway on Redgum Dr.

The spokeswoman said police had reason to believe the offending was linked and committed by the same offenders.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.