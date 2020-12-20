Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews were called to a vehicle fire last night.
Crews were called to a vehicle fire last night.
News

Police investigate vehicle ‘totally destroyed’ by blaze

Mikayla Haupt
20th Dec 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are still investigating a vehicle fire in Kensington on Saturday night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at 7.22pm, and the car was 'totally destroyed' by the fire.

A Bundaberg Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said when they arrived on Woodward Rd, the car was well alight.

Paramedics remained on standby in support of QFES.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said fortunately, no one was injured or required hospitalisation.

More Stories

qas qfes bundaberg qps vehicle fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST CHANCE: Historic vessel leaving Gladstone soon

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Historic vessel leaving Gladstone soon

        News ‘Her existence is really quite amazing.’ But she won’t be around for much longer.

        Mum fell asleep in car with son, 2, in back seat

        Premium Content Mum fell asleep in car with son, 2, in back seat

        News Emily Dawn Broome has faced court in Gladstone.

        30+ PHOTOS: 2020 Gladstone Cup Day

        Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: 2020 Gladstone Cup Day

        News Punters braved hot conditions and headed to Ferguson Park for the 2020 Gladstone...

        Gladstone council to scrap weather warning alerts

        Premium Content Gladstone council to scrap weather warning alerts

        News GRC has made the call to switch methods to keep locals informed.