Police investigate suspicious Gladstone car fire

7.30AM: POLICE are investigating a suspicious car fire that occured in Clinton early this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said two crews arrived at Dartmouth Cl about 2am.

She said when crews arrived to the vehicle was "well alight".

A Queensland Police spokesman said police suspect the car was a Mazda 3.

He said the vehicle had no number plates.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.