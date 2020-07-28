Menu
Police . Picture: Cordell Richardson
Police investigate suspicious Gladstone car fire

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Jul 2020 7:21 AM
7.30AM: POLICE are investigating a suspicious car fire that occured in Clinton early this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said two crews arrived at Dartmouth Cl about 2am.

She said when crews arrived to the vehicle was "well alight".

A Queensland Police spokesman said police suspect the car was a Mazda 3.

He said the vehicle had no number plates.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

