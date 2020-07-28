Police investigate suspicious Gladstone car fire
7.30AM: POLICE are investigating a suspicious car fire that occured in Clinton early this morning.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said two crews arrived at Dartmouth Cl about 2am.
She said when crews arrived to the vehicle was "well alight".
A Queensland Police spokesman said police suspect the car was a Mazda 3.
He said the vehicle had no number plates.
Investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.